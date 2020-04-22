Dutch Randstad cuts bonuses amid 'unprecedented' coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: The logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Randstad (RAND.AS), one of the world’s largest staffing companies, said on Wednesday it was scrapping management bonuses to counter the impact of an “unprecedented” decline in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came as core earnings fell by nearly a third in the first quarter as the coronavirus hit its business, and the company also forecast a “more challenging” second quarter.

In a statement, Randstad said earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) fell 29% to 162 million euros, while sales dipped 5%, to 5.4 billion. Net profit sank 63% to 49 million euros in the three-month period.

Analysts polled by the company had on average seen sales of nearly 5.1 billion and EBITA of 117 million euros.

In its outlook, Randstad said revenue had decreased by around 30% in the second half of March 2020, while COVID-19 related lockdowns intensified in April in most of its operation regions.

Randstad had said on March 23 it would cut its dividend payment for 2019 in an effort to retain cash due to financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19. It had intended to pay a regular dividend of 2.09 euros and a special dividend of 2.23 euros over 2019.

A revenue decline of 3-4% in the beginning of the quarter accelerated to a decline of 30% in the second half of March, Randstad said.

“The rapidly escalating impact of Covid-19 has driven an unprecedented deceleration in business activity,” it said. “With Europe and the Americas recently following much of the Asia Pacific region into various stages of lockdown, we expect Q2 2020 to be more challenging with very limited visibility.”

The company halted all non-essential spending and withdrew or adjusted cash bonus schemes for senior management for 2020 in a large number of countries. Executive board members will not receive a cash bonus this year, it said.