SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi lays off 6% of workforce: statement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Colombian on-demand delivery company Rappi is seen in Bogota, Colombia, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Latin American delivery app Rappi has laid off 6% of its workforce, the company said in a statement, without specifying the number of jobs cut.

Rappi said SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), which is a major shareholder and has a board seat, was involved in the decision, adding the company intends to invest in technology and software professionals focused on the experience of users.

One source close to the company said Rappi still has plans to grow despite the layoffs.