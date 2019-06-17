Shooting mars Toronto Raptors NBA victory parade attended by 2 million Canadians

TORONTO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among 2 million fans cheering the NBA champion Toronto Raptors at a victory parade through the city on Monday that was briefly interrupted by nearby gunfire that injured two people and caused many attendees to scatter for safety.

Two people were seriously wounded during a shooting, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said on Twitter. Two people have been taken into custody and two firearms were recovered, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The shots were fired near Nathan Phillips Square, the parade’s final destination, causing a chaotic scene toward the back of the huge crowd. However, the incident caused only a brief pause in the celebratory speeches, which were still going on.

Related Coverage Warriors congratulate NBA champion Raptors in Toronto newspaper ad