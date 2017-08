U.S soldiers walk next to a Patriot missile defence battery during join exercises at the military grouds in Sochaczew, near Warsaw, March 21, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot missile defense systems worth $3.9 billion to Romania, a Pentagon agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The prime contractors would be Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.