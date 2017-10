WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co (RTN.N), is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People pass the U.S. defense company Raytheon stand at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Raytheon will provide operations and sustainment support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band radar, the statement said.