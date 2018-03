WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co has been awarded a $511 million contract for the Cobra Dane radar, the Pentagon said on Friday.

A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is for tasks required to operate, maintain and sustain the Cobra Dane radar, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Work will primarily be performed at Eareckson Air Station, Shemya, Alaska, and is expected to be complete by March 2025, it said.