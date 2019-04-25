Raytheon quarterly profit beats estimates on higher weapons sales

(Reuters) - Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher demand for its weapons from the United States and its allies.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the U.S. defense company Raytheon is pictured at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon and other U.S. weapons makers are expected to benefit from higher U.S. defense spending under President Donald Trump as well as strong global demand for advanced weapons and munitions.

“We did see some higher sales volume which was really timing, you know, related to the quarter,” Raytheon’s Chief Financial Officer Toby O’Brien told Reuters on Thursday, adding: “But that also gives us confidence, you know for sure, in our outlook in the range for the year.”

Sales in the Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services unit (IIS), it’s second biggest by revenue, increased 12.3 percent to $1.78 billion in the quarter ended March 31, helped by higher revenue from ‘classified programs.’

Operating margin in the intelligence, information and services business, which provides cybersecurity support to the U.S Department of Homeland Security, surged to 10.5 percent from 7.4 percent.

Shares were little changed at $185.10 in premarket trading.

The Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) unit which makes sensors for satellites saw operating income increase 10 percent in the quarter to $212 million.

“We saw IIS and SAS with strong performance and we improved their total year outlook. But those improvements at IIS and SAS they were effectively offset by some decreases in the margin outlook at Missiles based upon the quarter in the year,” O’Brien said.

Raytheon’s Missile Systems unit saw its operating income decrease by 10 percent to $190 million in the quarter from a year earlier due to operating inefficiencies.

The company reaffirmed its 2019 net sales in a range of $28.6 billion to $29.1 billion and earnings from continuing operations between $11.40 per share and $11.60 per share.

Raytheon also reiterated its full-year outlook for operating cash flow from continuing operations of between $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion.

Income from continuing operations jumped to $775 million, or $2.77 per share, in the quarter, from $624 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter rose 7.4 percent to $6.73 billion.

Analysts on average had expected first-quarter earnings of $2.47 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.