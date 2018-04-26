Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 percent on lower taxes

(Reuters) - Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) reported a 25.6 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from lower taxes under the U.S. tax law changes passed late last year.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, U.S. January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Raytheon’s operations and outlook are also being aided by an increase in overall defense spending under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, and expanding global demand.

In March, Poland signed a $4.75 billion agreement to buy Raytheon’s Patriot missile defense system as it modernizes its forces against a bolder Russia.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems unit, which makes Patriot missiles, contributed to higher earnings per share through increased sales and a higher profit “margin rate, in the quarter, of 18 percent which was considerably higher than last year’s first quarter,” when the unit had margins of 15.2 percent Raytheon’s CFO Toby O’Brien told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Last week, the administration rolled out a long-awaited overhaul of U.S. arms export policy aimed at expanding sales to allies, benefiting Raytheon and other U.S. weapons makers.

Non-U.S. customers represented about 30 percent of Raytheon’s sales in the first quarter, but the year could see that number go as high as 33 percent, O’Brien said.

Raytheon on Thursday raised its 2018 forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations to between $9.70 and $9.90 from between $9.55 and $9.75, previously, partly due to a lower-than-anticipated effective tax rate.

Raytheon projects its 2018 tax rate to be 18 percent, down from 35.8 percent in 2017.

About 10 cents of the updated annual earnings per share estimate increase came from favorable tax rates while 5 cents was tied to higher sales volume at the Integrated Defense Systems unit, O’Brien said.

The weapons maker said its 2018 net sales would now be in a range of $26.5 billion to $27.0 billion, up from its previous forecast of $26.4 billion to $26.9 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting full year profit of $9.71 per share, and sales of $26.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raytheon, however, kept its 2018 outlook for operating cash flow from continuing operations unchanged between $3.6 billion and $4.0 billion.

Sales at Raytheon’s missile systems unit, its biggest by revenue, rose 5.2 percent to about $1.85 billion in the quarter ended April 1, driven by higher sales from classified programs.

The company said operating margin in the unit fell to 11.5 percent from 12.3 percent a year earlier, due to a change in program mix.

Sales in Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, its second-biggest in the quarter, rose about 5 percent to $1.58 billion. Operating margin was flat at 7.4 percent.

The company’s income from continuing operations rose to $624 million in the first quarter, from $497 million a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations attributable to Raytheon common stockholders was $2.20 per share, compared with $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4.5 percent to $6.27 billion.