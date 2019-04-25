Raytheon reports jump in profit, leaves outlook unchanged

(Reuters) - Raytheon Co on Thursday reported a jump in its quarterly profit, boosted by higher demand for its weapons, but failed to raise its earnings outlook for the year, driving its shares down about 5 percent.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon, which makes the Tomahawk missile, and other U.S. weapons makers have been expected to benefit from higher defense spending under U.S. President Donald Trump as well as strong global demand for advanced weapons and munitions.

When asked why the company didn’t raise its guidance for 2019, Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Toby O’Brien told Reuters in an interview, “We did see some higher sales volume which was really timing ... related to the quarter, but that also gives us confidence ... in our outlook in the range for the year.”

Raytheon shares were down 5 percent at $176.22 in early trading.

In a research note, Robert Stallard, an analyst at Vertical Research, said “there could be some disappointment about the unchanged 2019 guidance.”

Income from continuing operations jumped to $775 million, or $2.77 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $624 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to $6.73 billion.

Analysts on average had expected first-quarter earnings of $2.47 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in the Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services unit (IIS), it’s second biggest by revenue, increased 12.3 percent to $1.78 billion in the quarter, helped by higher revenue from “classified programs.”

Operating margin in the intelligence, information and services business, which provides cybersecurity support to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, surged to 10.5 percent from 7.4 percent.

The Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) unit which makes sensors for satellites saw operating income increase 10 percent in the quarter to $212 million.

“We saw IIS and SAS with strong performance and we improved their total year outlook. But those improvements at IIS and SAS, they were effectively offset by some decreases in the margin outlook at Missiles based upon the quarter in the year,” O’Brien said.

Raytheon’s Missile Systems unit saw its operating income decrease by 10 percent to $190 million in the quarter from a year earlier due to operating inefficiencies.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for 2019 net sales in a range of $28.6 billion to $29.1 billion and its forecast for earnings from continuing operations between $11.40 per share and $11.60 per share.

Raytheon also reiterated its full-year outlook for operating cash flow from continuing operations of between $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion.