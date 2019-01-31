Raytheon's mixed quarter and modest forecast hurt shares

(Reuters) - Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) reported an 8.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, but the lower than expected number along with a conservative 2019 profit and revenue forecast sent shares down.

Logo of the U.S. defense company Raytheon is pictured at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Revenue in the quarter rose to $7.36 billion from $6.78 billion a year earlier boosted by higher demand for its weapons by the U.S. and its allies, but it missed estimates of $7.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares were down about 3.6 percent to $165.22 in pre-market trading.

The company said it expected 2019 net sales to range between $28.6 billion and $29.1 billion, marginally below analysts’ average expectation of $29.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The U.S. weapons maker forecast 2019 profit in the range of $11.40 to $11.60 per share, which came in below analysts’ average estimate of $11.78 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Toby O’Brien, Raytheon’s chief financial officer, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that an Army training contract was holding back some of the 2019 growth.

“It’s transitioning out, and winding down that program in and of itself dropped about a half a billion dollars year-over-year, so we’re absorbing that headwind.”

If that were ignored “we’d be talking about you know eight to 10 percent growth instead of 6 to 8,” he added. The contract is in the Intelligence, Information and Services business unit which posted a 23 percent jump in operating income fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier.

Rivals Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) also forecast their 2019 profit below analysts’ estimates this week.

Raytheon also said operating cash flow from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion in 2019, compared with $3.4 billion in the previous year. But the mid-point of the forecast fell short of analysts’ average estimate of about $4.1 billion.

Raytheon reported higher sales across its five segments, led by its missile systems unit, where sales rose 6 percent to about $2.32 billion. The increase was driven by higher sales from ‘classified programs,’ for which the company does not provide detailed numbers.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon and other U.S. weapons makers are expected to benefit from strong global demand for fighter jets and munitions as well as higher U.S. defense spending in fiscal 2020.

Operating margin in the missile systems unit, which makes Paveway smart bombs and advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, fell to 11.8 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 12.7 percent a year earlier, due to a change in mix.

Raytheon’s net income attributable to the company jumped to $832 million, or $2.93 per share, in the quarter, compared with $393 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier, benefiting from lower taxes related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Sales at the space and airborne systems unit, which makes electronic warfare systems for tactical aircraft, helicopters and ships, rose 12.6 percent to $1.88 billion, but operating margins fell to 13.9 percent from 14.5 percent.