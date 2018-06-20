FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 20, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RBA's Lowe: global inflation may stay low for a while

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Central banks around the world may need to accept that inflation will be lower than their targets for some time, since pushing up price growth is risky and comes with questionable side-effects, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said.

FILE PHOTO - Australia's new Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

“That leaves us with the possibility of accepting that inflation might just a bit lower than we’d like for a while,” Lowe told a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday. “That’s difficult for the central bank to accept.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.