October 24, 2018 / 7:30 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

RBC makes new appointments to European real estate team

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday Charlie Foster and Andrew Penny from Canaccord Genuity have joined its European real estate team within its investment bank.

A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Foster, who served as Canaccord’s head of real estate banking and broking, will become managing director and head of European real estate at RBC.

Penny, who will be senior adviser, European real estate at RBC, previously held similar positions at Ernst & Young and Canaccord.

RBC also said Julian Livingston-Booth will join its equity research team as director and head of European real estate research, after having spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
