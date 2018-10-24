RBC makes new appointments to European real estate team

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday Charlie Foster and Andrew Penny from Canaccord Genuity have joined its European real estate team within its investment bank.
Foster, who served as Canaccord’s head of real estate banking and broking, will become managing director and head of European real estate at RBC.
Penny, who will be senior adviser, European real estate at RBC, previously held similar positions at Ernst & Young and Canaccord.
RBC also said Julian Livingston-Booth will join its equity research team as director and head of European real estate research, after having spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs.
