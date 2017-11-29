RBC's fourth-quarter earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat market expectations helped by strong growth in its retail banking, investment banking and wealth management businesses. Canada’s biggest bank by market value said on Wednesday earnings per share excluding one-off items rose to C$1.92 in the quarter to Oct. 31 from C$1.65 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.87, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

FILE PHOTO - A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Net income rose 12 percent in the quarter to C$2.8 billion ($2.2 billion). That included a 24 percent rise in wealth management earnings to C$491 million reflecting an increase in fees paid by clients in the United States and Canada.

The bank’s personal & commercial banking business increased net income by 19 percent to C$1.4 billion benefiting from sales growth and improved margins following recent rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Net income at the bank’s capital markets business rose by 21 percent to C$584 driven in part by the recovery of funds previously written off to cover bad loans and demand for fixed income products, the bank said.