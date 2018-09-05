FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 5, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's RBC says it's interested in more U.S. acquisitions

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is interested in making further acquisitions in the United States, having purchased Los Angeles-based City National in 2015, but current valuations make deals challenging, its chief executive said.

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“Certainly we would look at an acquisition and we’re going through the same process as we did with City National. We’re studying potential partners,” Dave McKay told the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Wednesday. “The challenge today is there is a disconnect with the market prices, and we’re disciplined.”

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.