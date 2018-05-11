FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 11, 2018 / 8:36 AM / in 21 minutes

RBS boss says more branch closures possible due to Williams & Glyn transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) could close more branches in England and Wales as a result of transferring customers to competitors from its Williams & Glyn unit, CEO Ross McEwan told LBC Radio on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan speaks during an interview with Reuters at Canary Wharf in London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

McEwan said more closures could come as a result of the transfer of around 120,000 small business customers to rivals to allay competition concerns following its 45.5 billion pound bailout in 2008, expected to complete by the end of the year.

    “I don’t know at this point,” he said in response to a question on the possible size of the closures.

    “We’ll have to wait until the end of the year to see what... footfall disappears when we move these customers out.”

    Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Huw Jones

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.