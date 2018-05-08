RBS CEO rules out further Scottish branch closures before 2020

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) will not review the size of its branch network in Scotland again until at least 2020, its Chief Executive told lawmakers questioning the bank’s sweeping closures in the country.

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan speaks during an interview with Reuters at Canary Wharf in London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Speaking to the Scottish Affairs Committee, Ross McEwan said that the bank, which has closed hundreds of branches across Britain in the past year alone, had to respond to changing consumer behaviors but is now “comfortable” with the size of its network in Scotland.

“I want to be clear, our branches do remain a core part of our service and we will not look at the size of the network again in Scotland until at least 2020,” he told the committee.