RBS considering internal and external candidates for CEO role: chairman

FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London, Britain December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will consider both internal and external candidates to replace outgoing Chief Executive Ross McEwan and has appointed headhunter firm Spencer Stewart to lead the search, the bank’s Chairman Howard Davies said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in Edinburgh on the day McEwan announced his departure after five and a half years at the helm, Davies said there was no favorite candidate at the moment.

McEwan’s current deputy Alison Rose is seen by many bank insiders and analysts as the frontrunner.