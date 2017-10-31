FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS sells leasing unit Lombard assets to meet ring-fencing rules
Sections
Featured
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 31, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in an hour

RBS sells leasing unit Lombard assets to meet ring-fencing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) has put around 200 million pounds ($265 million) worth of offshore assets from its asset financing group Lombard up for sale, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo at a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland is seen reflected in a window in the City of London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The state-backed bank is selling them as they are currently held in the Channel Islands but new ring-fencing rules that come into force in 2019 mean the lender’s UK retail business can not own assets outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). The bank has decided that the unit would only fit in its ring-fenced business.

Ring-fencing rules require banks to put all of their retail operations into a unit that is separately capitalized from their riskier businesses such as investment banking.

Lombard provides financing to help businesses buy assets such as machinery, ships or aircraft.

The sale was first reported by Sky News.

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

Reporting by Emma Rumney; writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.