RBS digital chief Mark Bailie to leave bank: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London, Britain December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS.L) digital bank Mark Bailie is leaving the state-backed bank within months, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Bailie, an RBS veteran and former chief operating officer of the bank, led development of digital bank Bó which only launched officially in November last year.

RBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His departure could be confirmed alongside RBS’s full-year results on February 14, the Sky News report said, when CEO Alison Rose is expected to announce a new strategy for the bank.

Rose, who stepped up to the top role last year, has already cleared out the management team at the lender’s under-performing investment bank NatWest Markets, with both the CEO and CFO of that division stepping down last month.

Bailie was seen as a potential candidate for the RBS CEO role before Rose was appointed to the job.