RBS Chief McEwan hopes to resolve Justice Department case in 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) hopes to reach a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over alleged mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it has no news on the timing of any deal.

Branded signs are seen outside a branch of RBS bank in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I’ve got the timing of this completely wrong for the last 15 months, I thought we would’ve had it tidied by end-2017... all I’d say (is) it will be in hopefully in 2018,” Ross McEwan said at the Morgan Stanley European Financials conference in London.

The expected multi-billion-dollar settlement would be a key milestone for the state-owned lender, allowing it to resume paying dividends to shareholders and paving the way for the British government to resume selling its shares in the lender.