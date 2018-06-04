Britain kicks off $3.5 billion RBS share sale

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is selling around 925 million shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) for about 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) as it seeks to return the bank to private hands, the government unit managing its stake said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in central London, Britain February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

The deal will account for about 7.7 percent of RBS, which was rescued in a 45.5 billion pound bailout at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, reducing the government’s stake to 62 percent.

Britain will make a loss on that investment, with RBS shares having almost halved in value since the bailout, hurt by a hefty restructuring bill and costs from legal issues that have resulted in billions of pounds in fines.

RBS, the shares of which closed at 280 pence on Monday, declined to comment.

The share sale is being managed by Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, said UK Government Investments, which manages the country’s RBS holding.

The sale will be conducted on Monday evening by a process known as an accelerated bookbuild, with the shares sold to institutional investors overnight.