Canada's Rogers considers selling Blue Jays, Cogeco stake
December 6, 2017 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Canada's Rogers considers selling Blue Jays, Cogeco stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc is looking to sell assets including the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc, Rogers Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri said on Wednesday.

A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Though no deal is imminent, a sale will free up capital for other investments, Staffieri said at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York.

Rogers still wants sports programming rights, Staffieri said, adding the company does not need to own a team for that reason.

Shares of Rogers rose 1 percent to C$66.07 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

