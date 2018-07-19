FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 19, 2018 / 11:22 AM / in 31 minutes

Rogers beats profit estimates as wireless adds more users

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) topped analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for the Canadian telecom company’s wireless postpaid services.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada’s largest wireless service provider added 122,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers, compared with 93,000 a year earlier, while the average wireless customer paid 4 percent more per month at C$64.80.

The results come when Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) has been underpricing rivals to penetrate the Canadian wireless market dominated by Rogers, Telus Corp (T.TO) and BCE Inc (BCE.TO).

Rogers said net income rose to C$538 million ($406.34 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$528 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.76 billion from C$3.62 billion.

Excluding one-time items, Rogers earned C$1.07 per share, while analysts had on average expected C$1.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.