Rogers Communications quarterly profit beats on subscriber addition

(Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, as the cable and telecom company signed up more wireless postpaid subscribers.

The company added 112,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, up from 72,000 new customers a year earlier.

Rogers, which is among Canada’s Big Three telecoms, has been investing in its customer service and wireless networks to stay ahead in the country’s fast-growing mobile market where aggressive discounts and promotions are common baits to attract customers.

On average, the company’s wireless customers paid C$55.91 a month for services, up from C$54.95 a year ago.

Toronto-based Rogers’ net income rose to C$502 million ($375.78 million), in the reported quarter, from C$499 million.

On a per share basis, the company earned 97 Canadian cents per share, flat compared with a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned C$1.13. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.08, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$3.94 billion.

($1 = 1.3359 Canadian dollars)