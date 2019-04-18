April 18, 2019 / 11:13 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Rogers Communications quarterly profit falls 8 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company recorded lower revenue in both its wireless equipment and media segments.

The Toronto-based company’s net income fell to C$391 million ($292.45 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$425 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$3.59 billion from C$3.63 billion.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

