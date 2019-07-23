Rogers Communications quarterly profit rises on higher subscription revenue

Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 10% rise in quarterly profit, as the Canadian telecom company benefited from growth in its wireless and cable segments.

Revenue from its wireless business rose 1% to C$2.24 billion ($1.71 billion) in the second quarter, while revenue from the cable business increased about 1% to C$997 million.

The company’s total postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter ended June 30 increased to 9.26 million from 8.92 million a year earlier.

Rogers, which is among Canada’s Big Three telecoms, has introduced unlimited data plans and has been investing in high quality wireless networks to stay ahead in the country’s fast-growing mobile market.

The company’s wireless customers, on an average, paid C$56.73 a month for its services, up from C$55.60 a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, in the quarter, from C$538 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.78 billion from C$3.76 billion.