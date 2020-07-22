Rogers profit, revenue miss as coronavirus hits ad, wireless unit sales

(Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) (RCI.N) missed revenue and profit estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, as coronavirus spurred restrictions hurt demand for the telecom operator’s wireless services and advertising sales.

FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth during the media day at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell nearly 5% to $9.32 in morning trade.

Government-imposed store closures to stop the virus from spreading have led to a decline in new subscriber additions and sale of equipment for telecom providers, some of which are also reeling from a cut in ad spend as live sports events are postponed.

Revenue from roaming fell 90% in the quarter ended June 30 due to global travel restrictions, pulling revenue from Rogers’ wireless services down 13%.

The company said it was seeing some signs of recovery in the market as lockdown measures ease and stores are allowed to re-open.

“June saw a notable recovery in loading as most stores were starting to open and July is trending a little bit better as well”, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Staffieri said in an earnings call with analysts.

The company said revenue from sale of wireless equipment, including routers, dropped 17% in the June quarter on fewer device purchases and upgrades by existing customers.

Revenue from the media segment, which includes television and radio broadcasting and digital media, plunged 50% to C$296 million as live events were postponed.

Rogers earned C$0.60 per share, below analysts’ estimate of C$0.71 per share.

The company’s revenue fell 16.5% to C$3.16 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of C$3.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.