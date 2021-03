FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - RCS Mediagroup has sealed a multi-year deal with Google to offer access to some of its dailies on the U.S. tech giant’s Showcase news platform, Corriere della Sera newspaper, owned by the Italian publisher, said on Wednesday.

RCS publishes Italy’s leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport and Spanish papers El Mundo, Marca and Expansion.