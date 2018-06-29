FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Daily Mirror publisher expects 11 percent revenue rise helped by acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reach plc (RCH.L), which publishes the Daily Mirror, said on Friday it expects revenue to rise 11 percent for the 26 weeks to July 1, boosted by its acquisition of rival tabloids the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine.

FILE PHOTO - The two newspaper titles owned by Express Newspapers alongside The Mirror newspaper, which is owned by Trinity Mirror, are seen on display in a newsagents in central London, Britain, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

However, the company said revenue on a like for like basis, excluding Express & Star, was expected to fall 8 percent. Print revenue is expected to fall 10 percent, with publishing forecast down 8 percent and digital rising about one percent.

Reach, which formerly called Trinity Mirror, also forecast performance for the year to be in line with market expectations.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

