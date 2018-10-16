FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
October 16, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Realpage settles U.S. charges over tenant screening reports

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Realpage Inc, which provides technology to the real estate industry, agreed to pay $3 million to settle charges that its tenant screening reports violated federal credit reporting law, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The FTC had alleged the Texas-based company “failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of tenant screening information that it provided to landlords and property managers,” the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.