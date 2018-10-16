Realpage settles U.S. charges over tenant screening reports

(Reuters) - Realpage Inc, which provides technology to the real estate industry, agreed to pay $3 million to settle charges that its tenant screening reports violated federal credit reporting law, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The FTC had alleged the Texas-based company “failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of tenant screening information that it provided to landlords and property managers,” the agency said in a statement.
