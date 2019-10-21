Reckitt Benckiser names Ahold's Jeff Carr as new CFO

(Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB.L) will bring back former finance executive Jeff Carr as the successor of Chief Financial Officer Adrian Hennah who is retiring next year, the maker of Durex condoms and Lysol disinfectant said on Monday.

The appointment is Reckitt’s second big management change this year after the British consumer goods maker picked PepsiCo (PEP.O) executive Laxman Narasimhan as its new top boss, replacing long-time chief executive Rakesh Kapoor.

Carr, finance chief at Dutch-American supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) since 2011, was with Reckitt for a decade between 1994 and 2004. He started his career at Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever (ULVR.L) and has held senior roles at firms including AB Foods (ABF.L) and easyJet (EZJ.L).

“Jeff brings extensive experience across consumer and retail companies, and is also an alumnus of RB,” Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan said adding that he also had a record of building strong teams and capital allocation discipline.

Carr would take over in April from Hennah, who will stay on until October 2020, completing seven years as CFO at Reckitt.

Reckitt said Carr, 58, will receive a salary of 680,000 pounds ($882,776.00) and a pension allowance of 10% of his salary, on top of other benefits.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say Carr is 58 years old, not 57)