FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic, are seen in London, Britain February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) said it would pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve all U.S. federal investigations into the firm in connection with the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film by its former prescription pharmaceuticals business Indivior (INDV.L).