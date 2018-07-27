Britain's Reckitt hikes revenue growth target helped by infant, child nutrition

(Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser’s (RB.L) raised its annual revenue growth target on Friday after quarterly sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis, helped by better-than-expected growth in its infant and child nutrition business.

FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic, are seen in London February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

The British maker of Dettol expects revenue to rise 14 to 15 percent, higher than its previous target of 13 to 14 percent.

Infant and child nutrition was experiencing strong growth above medium-term expectations, led by China, the world’s largest market for the products, Reckitt said.

The higher forecast comes as Reckitt and other consumer goods companies struggle to raise prices in an ultra-competitive retail marketplace. However, the recent rise in costs have forced some of companies to pass along these to customers.

The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Mucinex cold medicine said revenue rose 5 percent, on a pro-forma basis, to 3.02 billion pounds ($3.96 billion) for the three months ended June 30.

The pro-forma growth was helped by 3 percent volume growth and 2 percent from pricing mix in the second quarter, the company said.

Since January, Reckitt began operating two units. Its health-related products, which make up most of the business, saw like-for-like sales up 3 percent, while its home and hygiene business that offers products like Harpic and Lysol rose 4 percent.