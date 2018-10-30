UK's Reckitt Benckiser sales bruised by factory disruption

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.L) on Tuesday said sales were hurt by a Dutch factory disruption, the latest in a string of issues plaguing the British consumer goods group, this time, in the baby formula business it bought last year for $17 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic, are seen in London, Britain February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

The setback led Reckitt to report weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales, and comes as the maker of Durex condoms and Enfamil formula had begun to gather momentum after two years of disappointing results caused by a failed product launch, a cyber attack and a safety scandal in South Korea.

Shares in Reckitt Benckiser were down 5.3 percent in London at 0945 GMT, valuing the company at around 46.7 billion pounds ($59.65 billion).

“RB has been plagued by ‘one-off’ items in the last 2 years, and to suffer another one, precisely when we all expected that the bad news was (finally) in the back-mirror, is very disappointing,” Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said.

Like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the quarter, ended in September, missing analysts’ average estimate of 4 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Excluding the factory disruption, which reduced sales by 70 million pounds, like-for-like sales growth would have met expectations, as other parts of the business improved.

Reported sales for the quarter ended in September fell 2 percent to 3.12 billion pounds ($3.98 billion), hurt by currency fluctuations.

Reckitt said its Dutch baby formula factory, which supplies markets in Europe and Asia, including China, experienced a technological engineering issue that affected supply during the third quarter, during a period of unusually high market growth. It said the issue, which is now resolved, was not due to another cyber attack or crumbling infrastructure.

It said retailers who already had stock of baby formula sold down their inventories during the third quarter, and the company expects to get a boost in the fourth quarter from restocking.

However, the overall impact on demand is unclear, and the company expects some impact in the current fourth quarter and into 2019.

“There are likely new mothers, who once they have moved to a new brand will stay with the new brand,” Chief Financial Officer Adrian Hennah told reporters.

Reckitt got into the infant nutrition market last year through its $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson. The deal, its biggest ever, was part of its ambition to become a leader in consumer health.

The company said underlying trends in the infant nutrition category and in-market performance remained strong. It said market growth is at the upper end of the 3 to 5 percent range, though growth is moderating in China, due to the reduction in birth rates.

“This latest issue is clearly of RB’s own making and the company will need to convince investors that they have fixed this and that there is nothing else on the horizon,” said portfolio manager Steve Clayton, manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown Select funds, which hold Reckitt stock.

Reckitt affirmed its full-year growth target for total net revenue growth of 14 to 15 percent at constant currency rates and like-for-like growth at the upper end of the 2 to 3 percent range.

Because of the disruption, the baby formula unit’s quarterly like-for-like sales fell 6 percent, whereas analysts had been expecting growth of 5.3 percent.

Aside from that, the remaining health business grew 4 percent, helped by growth in over-the-counter medicines and improving trends in its wellness brands.

Since January Reckitt has been operating as two units. Its health unit, run directly by CEO Rakesh Kapoor, and its hygiene and home unit, which includes brands such as Airwick and Lysol.

($1 = 0.7830 pounds)