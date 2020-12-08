Carlyle-backed Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or prices shares at 57.92 reais -sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil’s biggest hospital chain, Rede D’or, has priced its shares at 57.92 reais each in the biggest IPO by a Brazilian company this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The sign of Rios D'or Hospital, which is part of Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA hospitals chain, is pictured on its entrance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rede D’or and its shareholders, which include private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc and Singaporean state investor GIC, raised 11.4 billion reais in the offering, one of the sources added.

The deal values the company at 112.5 billion reais ($22.02 billion), placing it among Brazil’s ten biggest companies by market capitalization.

The hospital chain plans to use the proceeds to build new hospitals and also to acquire new businesses, such as health insurance brokers and hospitals.

Rede D’or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rede D’or, with 51 hospitals in Brazil, was founded in 1977 by Jorge Moll Filho as a laboratory. The company is still controlled by the Moll family.

Rede D’or’s successful IPO comes despite a hit to its business by the pandemic, which has reduced elective medical care.

It reported revenue of 9.8 billion reais in the first nine months of 2020, in line with the same period a year earlier, but net income plunged more than 80% to 156.5 million reais.

Shares of Rede D’or will debut on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.1079 reais)