Health News
December 3, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

RedHill Biopharma's antibiotic succeeds in late-stage study

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Israel-based RedHill Biopharma Ltd said on Monday its combination antibiotic met the main goal of a late-stage study testing the drug in patients with a type of bacterial infection that affects the stomach and small intestine.

The company said it hopes to file for marketing approval of the drug, Talicia, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of next year.

The drug is being tested in patients with Helicobacter pylori infection, for which about 2.5 million patients are treated annually in the United States.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.