Valero remains top U.S. refiner by capacity: EIA

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp remained the top U.S. refiner by capacity in the United States, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday. Motiva Enterprises’603,000 barrel-per-day plant in Port Arthur, Texas, continues as the nation’s largest single refinery.

Total refining capacity across the United States fell by more than 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 18.598 million bpd, the EIA said. The total number of U.S. refineries shrank by two to 135 plants.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct paragraph 2 to million from billion.)