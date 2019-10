HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp plans for its five refineries to run at up to 76% of their combined capacity of 514,630 barrels-per-day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Planned maintenance is underway at the company’s El Dorado, Kansas, and Woods Cross, Utah, refineries, the company said. Less planned maintenance is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.