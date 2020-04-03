BP cuts production at three U.S. refineries by about 15%: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc cut production at its three largest U.S. refineries by about 15% because of the shrinking availability of storage for the products that cannot be sold as consumers stay off the roads to stall the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with operations at the plants said on Friday.

The plants that reduced production are the 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery; the 242,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery; and the 155,000-bpd joint-venture refinery in Toledo, Ohio, the sources said.