April 9, 2020 / 3:49 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BP U.S. refineries operating between 80-85% of capacity: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s three largest U.S. refineries are operating between 80 and 85% of their individual crude oil processing capacities because of limited storage, sources familiar with operations at the plants said on Thursday.

Previously, the sources had told Reuters that BP’s 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, 242,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, and the 155,000-bpd joint-venture refinery in Toledo, Ohio, were operating at 85% of their capacities.

