Delek plans for U.S. refineries to run at 93 percent in third quarter

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent refiner Delek US Holdings Inc plans to keep running its four U.S. refineries at 93 percent of their combined throughput of 311,000 bpd of crude oil processing capacity in the third quarter of 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

The refineries, located in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, ran at a combined 290,600 bpd, or 93 percent of capacity, in the second quarter of this year, Delek said.

The company plans to shut the 83,000 bpd El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery for an overhaul scheduled to last between 35 and 40 days in the first quarter of 2019, Chief Executive Ezra Yemin said in conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Yemin also said he has weighed “many times” taking the public company private.

“We want to continue to grow so if there’s an opportunity for us to buy something cheaper than us then we probably shouldn’t do that (become a privately-held company),” Yemin said.