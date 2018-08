HOUSTON (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc plans to keep running its four U.S. refineries at 93 percent of their combined capacity of 311,000 bpd of crude oil processing capacity in the third quarter of 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

The refineries, located in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, ran at a combined 290,600 bpd, or 93 percent of capacity, in the second quarter of this year, Delek said.