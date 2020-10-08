Exxon Baton Rouge, Valero Meraux, La. refineries stay in operation -sources

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Louisiana refineries operated by Exxon Mobil Corp and Valero Energy Corp continued normal operations on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Both Exxon’s 517,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery and Valero’s 125,000-bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refinery have yet to modify production because of Hurricane Delta, forecast to make landfall in Louisiana this week, the sources said.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said operations were normal at its Gulf Coast refineries on Wednesday and the company was preparing for possible severe weather.

Valero said in an on-line post the company is monitoring the storm and assessing refining operations in the possible path of Delta.