Gulf Coast refineries see no problems from cold snap: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Refineries from south Texas to east Louisiana saw no impact on production from a steep drop in temperatures across the region overnight, said sources familiar with operations at the plants.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said a reformer shut down on Tuesday at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, where temperatures fell more than 30 degrees Fahrenheit to a low of 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 Celsius) in 24 hours.

It was unclear whether the weather played a role in the reformer’s outage.

Two refineries, however, were starting up units despite the chilly weather driven by fierce north winds.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 340,000-bpd Deer Park, Texas, refinery began restarting the large crude unit on Tuesday morning, when temperatures hit a low of 36F (2.2C), according to sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said there was no weather impact on the company’s refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

Total SA resumed normal operation on a diesel hydrotreater at its 225,500 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, on Monday night, said Gulf Coast market sources.