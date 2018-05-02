Holly plans its refineries to run up to 92 percent capacity in second quarter

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Holly Frontier Corp plans to run its six refineries up to 92 percent of their combined crude oil processing capacity of 489,630 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2018, Senior Vice President Thomas Creery said on Wednesday.

Combined crude throughput at the refineries in the first quarter was 415,000 bpd, James Stump, senior vice president for refining, said during a Wednesday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Chief Executive Officer George Damiris said the announcement on Monday of Marathon Petroleum Corp’s planned merger with Andeavor to create the nation’s largest refiner would not affect Holly Frontier’s plans for possible acquisitions.

“As far as the set of opportunities that we are seeing in the market right now, they really aren’t impacted by the announcement earlier this week,” Damiris said.