Commodities
May 7, 2020 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HollyFrontier cuts production at all refineries by 30%: company

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner HollyFrontier has cut production at its five refineries, with a combined crude oil throughput of 457,000 barrels per day (bpd), by an average 30% because of low demand in the coronavirus pandemic, said Thomas Creery, senior vice president, during a Thursday morning conference call.

HollyFrontier plans for its refineries to operate with a combined throughput in the second quarter of 2020 between 300,000 and 340,000 bpd, Creery said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts to go over first-qaurter results.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
