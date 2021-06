A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. Picture taken May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/Files

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Refineries in southeast Louisiana were operating normally ahead of a possible tropical storm, said a spokeswoman for an Exxon refinery and sources at Shell and PBF Energy refineries on Friday.

Exxon’s 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Lousiana, refinery were normal, said company spokeswoman Julie King.