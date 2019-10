HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) plans for 11 refineries to operate in the mid-90% range of their combined capacity of 2.2 milllon barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company said in a conference call on Friday.

Phillips 66 is overhauling units at its joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery, the company said.